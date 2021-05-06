Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $476,174.18 and approximately $111,433.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00804755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.27 or 0.09111372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.