Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $16.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chimerix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 568,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,512. The firm has a market cap of $731.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.