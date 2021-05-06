Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.73. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 333,131 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

