Antiample Price Tops $0.0037 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00804755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.27 or 0.09111372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

