1,348 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.