North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,996 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.87. 297,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

