Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 889,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 61.3% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,699,176. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.