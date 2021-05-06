Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $19.21 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.43.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average of $238.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

