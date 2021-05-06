North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $37.41 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Command Bank grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.78. The stock had a trading volume of 747,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.43.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

