Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Scott Posner Sells 5,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TEX traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 1,114,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.83 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

