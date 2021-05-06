Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.50

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

