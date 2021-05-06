Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.21

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 4847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

