Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.95

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

