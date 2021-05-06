Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 91,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

