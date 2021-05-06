DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $5.95 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,297.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.83 or 0.02744043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.00756653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00082656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

