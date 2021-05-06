ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

