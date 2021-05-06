Meme Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Meme has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,220.76 or 0.02168405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $34.18 million and $6.21 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.27 or 0.00767834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020201 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

