Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $455,730.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.33 or 0.00805229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.96 or 0.09133509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

