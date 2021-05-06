Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $666.94. 682,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,457,242. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.22 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $686.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,338.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

