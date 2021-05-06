Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.76. 379,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

