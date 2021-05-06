Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 3,340 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 1,487,209 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

