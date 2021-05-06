Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.05 million to $40.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.52. 1,016,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

