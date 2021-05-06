Aaron Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 177.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $659.52. 776,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,457,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $686.55 and a 200 day moving average of $661.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.22 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,338.09, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

