Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 446,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 766,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,809,527. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.