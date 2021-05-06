Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Eaton comprises approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,922. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

