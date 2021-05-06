Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.750-12.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.75-12.85 EPS.

BDX traded down $8.96 on Thursday, hitting $240.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

