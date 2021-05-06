NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.94 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.710-1.770 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 406,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

