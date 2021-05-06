The AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. The AES updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.500-1.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 16,044,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

