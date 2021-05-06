Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.