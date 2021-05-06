Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 363,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,956. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

