Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

