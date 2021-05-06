BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 259,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,519. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

