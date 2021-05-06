Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $290,447.71 and $639.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 111.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00030854 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 268.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,062,944 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

