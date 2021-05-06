Carbon Trading Down 6.1% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $75,965.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00276202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.61 or 0.01199714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.82 or 0.00788109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,256.89 or 0.99897627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

