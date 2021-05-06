$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 512,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,612. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

