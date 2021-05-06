Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.14. 849,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.35.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

