Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

BBD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,554,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,546,615. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

