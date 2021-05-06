Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Declares $0.00 May 21 Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a may 21 dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.01. 1,053,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.24.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.34.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

