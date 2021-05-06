The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

The York Water has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The York Water to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NASDAQ:YORW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 23,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

