Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,863. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

