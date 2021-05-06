Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,233 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06.

Shares of National Research stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,317. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Research by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.