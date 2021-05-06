Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Sells $184,055.76 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 177,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.