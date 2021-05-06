Aaron Wealth Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 878,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,314,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,540,000 after buying an additional 694,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of -587.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.