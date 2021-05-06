Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citigroup (C)

Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $77.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $74.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $74.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/29/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 19,602,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,881,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

