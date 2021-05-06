Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $638.74

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.74 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 638 ($8.34). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.34), with a volume of 109,303 shares.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanne Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 684 ($8.94).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 640.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 597.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

Sanne Group Company Profile (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

