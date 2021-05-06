Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.61

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and traded as low as $21.00. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 164,370 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.0311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.15%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

