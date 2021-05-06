Critical Review: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus Metatron (OTCMKTS:MRNJ)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Metatron (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Metatron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 7.91 $431.13 million $4.53 30.90 Metatron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metatron.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Metatron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Metatron N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Metatron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Metatron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $148.19, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Metatron.

Summary

Match Group beats Metatron on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Metatron

Metatron, Inc. operates as a public digital content distribution and mobile app company. It engages in various business sectors, including online dating, credit card processing, next-gen relational database development, search engine advertising optimization, and mobile device applications. The company's i-Mobilize business provides digital content distribution services for various mobile device platforms. Its Just Data business operates as a processing service provider, which enables businesses and individuals to accept transactional payments through channels, such as Internet, broadband, wireless, call centers, and brick and mortar. The company's PB Magic business offers Web design and development, custom programming, database integration, and other Internet-related services, as well as advertising creation and management for SEO and pay-per-click campaigns. Metatron, Inc. is based in Dover, Delaware.

