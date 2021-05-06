SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $297,991.03 and approximately $46.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,258.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.31 or 0.06214710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.45 or 0.02613740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.56 or 0.00600007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00259687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.48 or 0.00749178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.43 or 0.00763311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.00552837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005246 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

