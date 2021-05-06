John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $311.19

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.19 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 301 ($3.93). John Laing Group shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 2,029,736 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 311.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 7.82 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.41%.

About John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

