Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSII. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 311,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,052. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

